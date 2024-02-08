Previous enmity claims life of man in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 February 2024, 10:28 PM

Jagtial: A person Anumalla Venkatramana (55) was killed by his rival in Korutla town on Thursday.

According to police, the deceased Venkatramana had an old rivalry with Vasala Raghu. Six months ago, they had quarreled with each other but settled the issue through negotiations.

A resident of Gandhi road, Venkatraman frequently visits the Urban colony where Raghu resides. While he was going to Urban colony as usual on Thursday, Raghu allegedly attacked him with a knife indiscriminately. Venkatramana died on the spot.

While Venkatramana was running a private finance firm, Raghu worked as a painter.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.