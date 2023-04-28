Prime Video acquires new DC animated ‘Batman’ projects from Warner Bros. Animation

The ‘Batman’ animated titles will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:37 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Hyderabad: Prime Video has just announced the acquisition of two new DC animated ‘Batman’ series, alongside an original animated film from Warner Bros. Animation and DC. The film, ‘Merry Little Batman’, is ordered with a spin-off series, ‘Bat-Family’, along with a two-season order for ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’, from executive producers Bruce Timm, JJ Abrams, and Matt Reeves.

Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios, said: “‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ will no doubt continue that tradition and, alongside ‘Merry Little Batman’ and ‘Bat-Family’, we’re thrilled to collaborate with Warner Bros. Animation to offer a variety of takes of the ‘Batman’ mythos to our global Prime Video customers.”

“We are excited to partner with Amazon to begin an all-new animated chapter of ‘Batman’. From the cinematic noir storytelling of ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ to the comedic adventures of ‘Merry Little Batman’ and ‘Bat-Family’, these new projects ensure that there will be an animated Batman story ready to excite fans of all ages,” said Sam Register, president, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios.

‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ is an all-new animated series and reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers Bruce Timm, JJ Abrams, and Matt Reeves.

‘Merry Little Batman’ is an animated family action comedy destined to join the rogue’s gallery of classic holiday movies. When young Damian Wayne finds himself alone in Wayne Manor on Christmas Eve, he must transform into “Little Batman” in order to defend his home and Gotham City from the crooks and supervillains intent on destroying the holidays. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and based on characters from DC,

Following the events of ‘Merry Little Batman’, ‘Bat-Family’ follows Batman, Alfred, and young Damian Wayne — who has now taken on the mantle of Little Batman — alongside a few newcomers to Wayne Manor, as they navigate the fun and frustrations of life as a super family.