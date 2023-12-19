Progress in Nizamabad family murder; police arrest five people

They recovered five cell phones, a bike, one car, Rs. 30,000 cash and land registration documents of the victims from the accused.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:44 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Nizamabad/Kamareddy: The police have arrested five persons in connection with the killing of six members of a family allegedly over a piece of property in Maklur village of Nizamabad district. They recovered five cell phones, a bike, one car, Rs. 30,000 cash and land registration documents of the victims from the accused.

According to Kamareddy Superintendent of Police Sindhu Sharma, they have so far recovered four bodies of the victims with two more yet to be recovered. The police have not found the bodies of the couple, Prasad and Sannivika, she said, adding that the main accused Prashanth threw the body of Sannivika in the Godavari river near Basara in the Nirmal district, while Prasad’s body was buried in the forest area between Nizamabad-Kamareddy National Highway.

The police were trying to locate Prasad’s body, while a search operation has been launched on the banks of the Godavari to recover the body of Sannivika, the SP said. She said Prashanth was also planning to kill Prasad’s mother, however, he could not do so as the police arrested him by then.

The bodies of the couple’s twin daughters Chatrik and Chatrika were found in gunny bags near a culvert in Nizamabad district three days ago, while the charred bodies of Sravani, 26, and Swapna, 21, siblings of Prasad, were found in Sadashivanagar of Kamareddy district and in Medak district respectively, she said.

According to Sindhu Sharma, the main accused Prashanth confessed that he along with his three friends killed Prasad, his wife Sannivika, their twin daughters, and his two sisters Sravani and Swapna. The murder came to light after Sadashivanagar police recovered the burnt body of Prasad’s sister Sravani and started investigation, she said, adding that the police identified the accused with the help of CCTV footage.

She said Prashant lured Prasad into the forest area along the Nizamabad-Kamareddy National Highway and brutally murdered him on November 29. The next day he took Sannivika to an isolated place on the pretext of taking her to the police station and strangled her and threw her body in the Godavari River in Basara. He later on killed Prasad’s elder sister and subsequently, murdered both his children. Prasad’s younger sister was killed near Machareddy, the SP said.

The case was still under probe in Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak and Nirmal districts, she said.