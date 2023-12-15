Public grievances: CM Revanth calls for meetings at town, village level

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:58 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Hyderabad: Stressing on the need to address people’s grievances at the town and village level, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to convene meetings for one or two days in the first week of every month.

If the people’s grievances were addressed by conducting meetings at villages and towns, they would not have to come all the way to Hyderabad, he said.

At a high-level meeting at the BR Ambedkar Secretariat here on Friday, the Chief Minister asked the officials to initiate measures for addressing grievances of people at their respective places.

“Officials should work with commitment in addressing people’s problems and specific time slots should be planned accordingly,” Revanth Reddy said, adding that this move would aid in creating a good bond between the people and government.

This apart, possibilities should be explored to facilitate people lodge their complaints during specific hours at the Ministers’ chambers in the Secretariat by issuing special permissions, he said.

Digitize grievances and update status immediately

The Chief Minister said there was good response for the Prajavani programme and directed the officials to digitize the grievances and applications. Besides updating them immediately, the status should be disclosed to the people, he said.

Considering the turnout for the programme, more tables should be arranged for accepting the grievances and basic amenities like drinking water and others should be ensured, the Chief Minister directed.

“People coming to the Prajavani programme should be received well and ensure there is no inconvenience to them. If required, services of trainee IAS officers services should also be utilised,” he said.