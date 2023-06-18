Public health improved due to safe drinking water supply: Energy Minister

Jagadish Reddy said the State government had successfully controlled life-threatening waterborne diseases by supplying safe drinking water

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Sun - 18 June 23

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy was speaking at “manchi neela panduga” held at Mission Bhagiratha water treatment plant at Imampet in the district as a part of decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation day

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Sunday said the State government had successfully controlled life-threatening waterborne diseases by supplying safe drinking water to every house in the State under Mission Bhagiratha.

Speaking at the Manchi Neela Panduga held at the Mission Bhagiratha water treatment plant at Imampet in the district as part of the Telangana Formation day celebrations, Jagadish Reddy said though perennial rivers were passing through Telangana, people struggled for even drinking water before 2014.

The people of Suryapet were forced to consume Musi water as drinking water before 2014. Women picking up quarrels at public water taps for a pot of drinking water was common at villages and towns in Telangana in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. Now, every house was getting safe drinking water through tap connections under Mission Bhagiratha.

Safe drinking water was now being supplied to 6,24,024 houses in erstwhile Nalgonda by spending Rs 5102.39 crore under Mission Bhagiratha. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had also succeeded in solving the decades-old fluoride issue in Nalgonda district through Mission Bhagiratha.

District Collector S Venkata Rao, Suryapet municipal chairperson Permalla Annapurna and water rights activist and founder of Jala Sadhana Samithi Dusharla Satyanarayana were present.