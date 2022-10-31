Pug marks of tiger identified in Bhupalpally

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:56 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

Bhupalpally: The pug marks of a tiger were found at Mukunur village of Palimela mandal in the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district by villagers and a shepherd on Sunday. Following this, Forest officials visited the place and sounded an alert.

Speaking to the media, District Forest Officer B Lavanya said four teams were on the job to keep a watch on the movement of the tiger in the forest areas. She said the tiger was moving towards the Mahadevpur forest area. The Forest Department has taken measures for the safety of the tiger from poachers, she added.