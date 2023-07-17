Puvvada distributes Kalyana Lakshmi cheques in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar serves lunch to Kalyan Lakshmi/Shadi Mubarak beneficiaries in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said the State government had introduced the Kalyana Lakshmi/Shadi Mubarak scheme with an objective of bringing light into the lives of girl children of poor families.

The minister handed over Kalyana Lakshmi/Shaadi Mubarak cheques worth Rs.34.03 lakh and sarees, which he provided at his own expense, to 34 beneficiaries and served lunch to the beneficiaries, here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Kalyan Lakshmi/Shadi Mubarak scheme was introduced by the government to provide security to poor girl children. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has become a guide for the country by introducing development and welfare schemes.

Ajay Kumar informed that Kalyan Lakshmi/Shadi Mubarak cheques worth Rs 79.67 crore were given to 8460 beneficiaries in Khammam Assembly constituency till date. Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, AMC chairperson Dorepalli Swetha and others were present.