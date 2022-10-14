PwDs stage dharna at SCCL corporate office in Kothagudem

08:47 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

TVPS members staged a dharna at SCCL corporate office in Kothagudem on Friday.

Kothagudem: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) management has been showing indifference towards the welfare of persons with disabilities (PwDs), alleged Telangana Vibhinna Pratibhavantula Sangham (TVPS) founder president Sathish Gundapuneni.

The members of TVPS staged a dharna in front of the company corporate office here on Friday demanding the SCCL management to allot five percent of its CSR funds for the welfare of PwDs.

Speaking to the media, Sathish complained that the company authorities have been apprised about the problems faced by differently persons several times, but the authorities failed to resolve them.

The company was also asked to allocate an old building for self-employment training for the PwDs, give contract jobs and encourage them by allocating small contracts to them. But the authorities have not shown the least compassion for the disabled persons, he lamented.

He warned that if the above issues were not resolved, the TVPS would stage an indefinite hunger strike.

The TVPS office bearers Medi Praveen, Qasim Kala Babu Ramesh, Sunita, Jurubabu, Pirya, Govindu, Gopi, Bhaskar, Ramakrishna and others were present.