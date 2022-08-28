PWT for police constable recruitment held smoothly: Hyderabad CP

Published Date - 07:08 PM, Sun - 28 August 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said the Preliminary Written Test (PWT) for recruitment to SCT police constable vacancies was conducted smoothly at 92 centres across the city here on Sunday.

Anand who visited examination centres in the Osmania University said the City police had made elaborate arrangements at the centres and senior officers made surprise checks at various centres. “The City police offered free pre-recruitment training for aspiring candidates in all the five zones,” he said.

Biometric attendance of all the candidates including digital fingerprints and digital photographs were captured during the exam. Upon clearing the PWT, candidates have to attend the physical efficiency test and the final written test. A total of 2,000 vacancies with 1,400 in CAR and 600 in civil were available in the City Police Commissionerate limits.

During his visit to the Osmania Arts College, Anand recollected that he studied MA Economics in the Room No. 57 during 1989-91. He said his favourite economics lecturers were professors Raghuram, Tippa Reddy and Kishen Rao.

He also recalled studying for the civil services exam simultaneously at Hyderabad Study Circle and writing the exam in 1991. He said he had bagged a gold medal in MA Economics on May 2 and secured all India rank of 77 and joined the IPS home state on May 4 at the age of 22.