Quarry Durga Devi Jatara celebrated with gaiety and pomp in Mancherial

Around 10,000 devotees belonging to not only Mancherial town, but also several parts of the district and neighboring district visited the holy spot by forming serpentine queue lines from early morning till evening

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Sun - 9 July 23

Around 10,000 devotees belonging to not only Mancherial town, but also several parts of the district and neighboring district visited the holy spot by forming serpentine queue lines from early morning till evening

Mancherial: The 52nd anniversary of Quarry Durga Devi temple, also known Durga Devi Jatara was celebrated with much gaiety and pomp on the premises of the temple near an abandoned quarry of ACC on the outskirts of Ghadpur village in Hajipur mandal on Sunday.

Around 10,000 devotees belonging to not only Mancherial town, but also several parts of the district and neighboring district visited the holy spot by forming serpentine queue lines from early morning till evening. They performed special prayers. Some of them sacrificed chickens and goats as a token of gratitude for their well-being and for fulfilling their desires.

After visiting the temple, the devotees spent time leisurely on the premises of the holy place and under trees and bushes located around the spot. They cooked various dishes and relished them in the lap of nature. The shrine, situated on the shores of a quarry of Mancherial Cement Company (MCC) in the forests, came alive with the arrival of thousands of devotees.

The devotees arrived in the temple using different means of transit. They reached the holy spot by tractors, auto-rickshaws, jeeps, cars and vans. Some of them expressed anger against the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) for not operating special buses from Mancherial to the temple as it earlier used to operate services. They said that they shelled huge amounts to hire private vehicles.

Voluntary organisations fed the devotees, while officials of the medical and health department arranged a medical camp to handle medical emergencies. Police men were deployed to prevent untoward incidents and to control the traffic. Elaborate arrangements were made by the management of Mancherial Cement Company (MCC) formerly known as ACC.

Meanwhile, Mancherial MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao, DCC president K Surekhal, BJP district president Verabelli Raghunath Rao, Collector Badavath Santosh and DCP Sudhir K visited the temple and performed prayers.