Rachakonda CP reviews security arrangements for Keesaragutta Shivaratri Brahmotsavam

Rachakonda Police Commissioner D.S. Chauhan reviewed the security arrangements at the temple on Friday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:48 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

(Photo: twitter/RachakondaCop)

Hyderabad: In view of Keesaragutta Shivaratri Brahmotsavam-2023, Rachakonda Police Commissioner D.S. Chauhan reviewed the security arrangements at the temple on Friday.

Special precautions were being taken for women devotees, children and the elderly. In case of emergency, an ambulance has been made available along with a team of doctors for the convenience of people.

The Commissioner directed officials to make proper arrangements for regular parking of large number of vehicles. She Team personnel will also be present to keep a watch on mischief mongers at the temple premises. Malkajgiri DCP D.Janaki and other officials were present during the review.

Inspected:

Meanwhile, Chauhan visited the Ghatkesar and Keesara police stations and inspected the performance of the staff. He advised them to be polite and friendly with the victims who come to lodge a complaint and to take steps to ensure they get prompt justice.