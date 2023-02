Racing awards: Akshay emerges best jockey

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Hyderabad: With 35 wins in the season, Akshay Kumar emerged champion jockey while RH Sequeira, with 24 wins, emerged champion trainer of the Hyderabad Winter Races.

1.) CHAMPION TRAINER: R. H. Sequeira (24 wins).

2.) CHAMPION JOCKEY: Akshay Kumar (35 wins).

3.) CHAMPION APPRENTICE JOCKEY:(Claiming Allownce)

1). Kuldeep Singh (07 wins).

2). Jodha RS (07 wins).

4.) LEADING OWNER: (All horses ran at Hyderanad).

Dr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiyar of Chettinad Charitable Trust rep.by Dr. A.C. Muthiah. (Rs. 50,35,674.00 Stake money).

5.) LEADING INDIVIDUAL LOCAL OWNER: (Only Hyderabad based horses)

Mr. Ravinder Reddy Male. (Rs. 49,36,658 Stake money).

6.) LEADING JOINT OWNERS: (All horses ran at Hyderanad).

Mr. Rajan Aggarwal, M/s. Rapar’s Galloping stars LLP, Mr. Gautam Aggarwal, Mr. Joydeep Datta Gupta & Arun Alagappan LLP. (Rs. 64,76,990.85 stake money).

7.) LEADING JOINT OWNERS (LOCAL): M/s. Soma Raju Adipudi, Chitturi Krishna Kannaiah

Sureshbabu Daggubati & Venkatesh Daggubati. (Rs. 22,20,311.28 stake money).

8.) CHAMPION HORSE: Salento (4 years) Rating-80.

9.) HORSE OF THE SEASON: High Command (3 years).