Racing: Good Tidings impresses in morning trials at Malakpet Race Course

Hyderabad: Good Tidings worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday morning.

SAND

800m:

Lagos (Deepak Singh) 1-2, 600/46, handy. Miss Solitaire (Gaddam) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Soorya (G Naresh) 1-2, 600/48, moved freely. Soorya Vahan (Apprentice) 1-2, 600/45, not extended.

1000m:

Life Is Good (RB) 1-17, 800/1-3, 600/46, moved well. Stunning Force (Md Ismail) 1-15, 800/59, 600/47, well in hand. Good Tidings (Md Ismail) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43, worked well. Palladium (Apprentice) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/45, moved well. Selfie Girl (RB) & Watch My Stride (Madhu Babu) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, former moved well.