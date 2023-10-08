Telangana govt announces EHCT aimed at cashless health insurance

Employees and pensioners will contribute to the EHCT, a specified amount each month, to be deducted every month from their remunerations/pensions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:24 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a major decision aimed at implementing cashless health insurance scheme for government employees, their families and pensions who are covered under Employees Health Scheme (EHS), the Telangana government on Sunday announced the formation of Employee Health Care Trust (EHCT).

Employees and pensioners will contribute to the EHCT, a specified amount each month, to be deducted every month from their remunerations/pensions. The Telangana Government will also make an equal matching contribution to the Trust each month.

The Board of Trustees of EHCT will make recommendations to Telangana Government on policy matters and the State government in the coming days will appoint a CEO for EHS. Detailed guidelines for modalities of implementation of New Employees’ Health Scheme will be issued separately.