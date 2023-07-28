Rain damages 2,770 electric poles, 34 transformers in SPDCL limits

TSNPDCL Chairman & MD G Raghuma Reddy and his men managed to undertake repairs of all the power systems affected due to the incessant rains that lashed the State in the last 10 days.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:03 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL) Chairman & Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy said his men managed to undertake repairs of all the power systems affected due to the incessant rains that lashed the State in the last 10 days.

Raghuma Reddy, who held a review meeting with Chief General Managers, Superintending Engineers of Districts, Circles and Divisional Engineers through video conference on Friday, said due to the rains, 2,770 electric poles and 34 transformers were damaged in the company’s jurisdiction. Of these, 605 electric poles and 7 transformers were damaged in the Greater Hyderabad limits. All of them have been restored.

After the impact of the flood subsides, thorough patrolling should be conducted in all areas and appropriate measures should be taken to prevent recurrence of similar situations in future, he directed the officials. Special control rooms have been set up at all district, circle headquarters and SCADA offices in Hyderabad for receiving power related complaints, he said, adding that all the staff have been asked to be available at their respective workplace, including on holidays to attend to emergency works.

In case of an emergency, people can approach the nearest electricity office and control rooms or register their complaints via the company’s mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, 1912 or 100.