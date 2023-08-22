Raja Bahadur Venkatram Reddy inspired many communities to set up hostels for poor

Mahabubnagar: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said the late Raja Bahadur Venkatram Reddy had set up the Reddy Hostel for the convenience of poor students and inspired many other communities to establish hostels for poor students.

On the 154th birth anniversary of Raja Bahadur Venkatram Reddy on Tuesday, the Minister paid floral tributes to his statue in the town. Raja Bahadur Venkatram Reddy was born in Mahabubnagar and by rendering services as the Kothwal of Hyderabad (police commissioner), he won laurels to the district, the Minister said.

In recognition of Raja Bahadur Venkatram Reddy’s services to the society, the police academy was named after him. The State government was organizing his birth anniversary celebrations on a grand note annually, he said.

“Raja Venkatram Reddy’s native village will be developed as a tourist destination. Further, his home will be developed into a museum” Srinivas Goud said.

Beautification works would be taken up with a cost of Rs.2.5 crore on the Green Belt in which statues of prominent leaders and freedom fighters were set up at Padmavathi Colony in the town, he added.