Rajgopal Reddy does not have moral right to contest elections: Jagadish

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:36 PM, Sat - 8 October 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Slamming the BJP’s Munugode by-poll candidate K Rajgopal Reddy for pledging the interests of constituency people for his personal gains, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said the BJP candidate did not have the moral right to contest the elections.

Rajgopal Reddy had openly admitted to being in contact with the saffron party during the last three years and had secured the contract just six months back. For his personal gains, he betrayed the constituency people, he said.

Addressing media persons here on Saturday, the Minister said Munugode by-poll resulted due to an individual’s greed and a political party’s conspiracy. All his intentions and betrayal was now out in the open. Stooping to a new low, Rajgopal Reddy was claiming of making sacrifices for the development of people. But the Munugode people were in no mood to consider his candidature in the elections, he said.

During his three years term as MLA, Rajgopal Reddy had failed to ensure the development of constituency. He should now explain to people as to how he would develop the constituency since he was no more an MLA, the TRS senior leader demanded.

He quit a party, which won six seats and joined a party, which has just three seats in the Assembly. And, this reflects his intelligence and commitment to Munugode’s development, the Minister ridiculed.

Every vote to BJP would pave way for installation of meters for pump sets, besides implementation of new power reforms, he warned. “With victory in Munugode, TRS will record a hatrick of wins in erstwhile Nalgonda” said Jagadish Reddy, adding that Congress was plagued with leadership issues in the constituency.