Ramadan 2023: CM K Chandrashekhar Rao extends greetings to Muslims

Ramadan 2023: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended his greetings to the Muslim community in Telangana with the citing of the crescent moon on Thursday marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:33 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: With the citing of the crescent moon on Thursday marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended his greetings to the Muslim community in Telangana and also across the country. He wished that the holy month of Ramzan would fill the lives of people with prosperity and happiness.

In a statement, Chandrashekhar Rao observed that the Ramzan month inculcated discipline, charity, and also spiritual thinking in life of people. He said through reading of the Quran, prayers, fasting initiations, charity like Zakat and Fitr, one could understand the spirituality and ultimate meaning of life.