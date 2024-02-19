Ramagundam CP inspects mini altars of Sammakka-Saralamma in Mancherial

Ramagundam CP M Srinivasulu asked police officials to take steps to prevent untoward incidents during the biennial Sammakka-Saralamma jatara

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 February 2024, 06:45 PM

Mancherial: Newly posted Ramagundam Commissioner of Police M Srinivasulu asked police officials to take steps to prevent untoward incidents during the biennial Sammakka-Saralamma jatara.

He inspected security arrangements at mini altars of Sammakka-Saralamma deities here on Monday. Srinivasulu said that a control room was set up to monitor the situation at the altars round the clock, besides installing CCTV cameras at the spot and barricading. He said that policemen would be deployed in civil dresses to check movement of trouble makers. He added that parking lots were identified, while tips were given to organisers over provision of necessary arrangements.

The commissioner later inspected the offices of Mancherial ACP, Mancherial town and women police stations. He said that names of offenders would be removed from rowdy-sheets if they were not committing crimes, helping them to lead a happy life. He stated that a watch would be kept on land grabbers, peddlers of ganja and other illegal activities. Mancherial ACP R Prakash, Mancherial Inspector P Ravinder, Women police station inspector Praveen, Rural inspector A Ashok, traffic inspector Naresh and many other police officials were present.