Ramagundam CP Rema Rajeshwari transferred

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 February 2024, 08:10 PM

Peddapalli: Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Rema Rajeshwari has been transferred and posted as DIG (Women’s Safety), Hyderabad.

Dr Tarun Joshi, who was IGP Multizone-II and holding full additional charge of Multizone-I, was appointed as Ramagundam Police Commissioner.

