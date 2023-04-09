Ramji Gond martyrdom observed in Adilabad

Members of Tudumdebba took out a massive rally from Kumram Bheem Colony in Mavala mandal centre to the statue of Ramji Gond at the Adilabad bus-stand.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Sun - 9 April 23

Members of Tudumdebba pay tributes to tribal legend Ramji Gond in Adilabad on Sunday

Adilabad: The 163rd martyrdom of tribal legend Marsukola Ramji Gond was observed across erstwhile Adilabad district on Sunday.

Members of Tudumdebba, a tribal rights organization, took out a massive rally from Kumram Bheem Colony in Mavala mandal centre to the statue of Ramji Gond at the Adilabad bus-stand and paid floral tributes. They recalled his heroics and sacrifice for the rights of the tribals over forest, land and water way back in the 1800s.

Godam Ganesh, district president of the organization, said the ideals of Ramji Gond would be continued. Ramji was the first tribal warrior to fight against the then British rulers.

Similar programmes were organised in mandal centres and tribal habitations

Ramji Gond was hanged to death by the British for revolting against the establishment in Nirmal district on April 9 in 1860. As many as 1,000 tribals, who were his associates, also met the same fate.