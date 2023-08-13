Ranganayaka Sagar will find place on Indian tourism map soon: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:36 PM, Sun - 13 August 23

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the Ranganayaka Sagar would find a place on the Indian tourism map soon as the project would be developed with an aim to attract tourists from across the country.

Talking to members of the Reddy Sangam of Chandlapur village, where Ranganayaka Sagar is located, who called on him at Siddipet on Sunday, the Minister said Siddipet became a home for many educational institutes as the government brought a number of colleges. The Telangana government had brought Godavari water and railway connectivity to Siddipet which were long-cherished dreams of the region’s people.

The Minister handed over the proceedings of land allotment to the Reddy Sangam besides granting Rs 1.30 crore as an initial grant for building a Bhavan for the community here. He also unveiled brochures of Mahidhara Avasa Luxury Villas, with the private construction firm all set to build the first luxury villas in Siddipet.