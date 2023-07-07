Rashmikaa, Vaidehi pair enters final of ITF Pro Circuit Women’s tennis tournament

Rashmikaa and Vaidehi pair, seeded fourth, defeated local players Mananchaya Sawangkaew and Punnin Kovapitukted in straight sets with 6-4, 6-3 verdict in the semifinal clash

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa and her partner Vaidehi Choudhary recorded a comfortable straight-set victory over local favourites to make it to the women’s doubles final at the ITF Pro Circuit Women $25,000 tennis tournament at Nakhon Si Thammarat in Thailand, on Friday.

Another Hyderabad players Sahaja Yamalapalli made it to the single semifinals. Rashmikaa and Vaidehi pair, seeded fourth, defeated local players Mananchaya Sawangkaew and Punnin Kovapitukted in straight sets with 6-4, 6-3 verdict in the semifinal clash that lasted one hour seven minutes.

In the women’s singles, Sahaja rallied from a set down to defeat Japan’s Lee Gyeong-seo. Having lost the first set 6-0, Sahaja regrouped well to win the next two 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

Results

Doubles Semifinal: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty/Vaidehi Choudary bt Kovapituked Punin ( THA) & Sawangkaew Mananchaya ( THA) 6-4 , 6-3.

Singles: Sahaja Yamalapalli bt Lee Gyeong-seo 0-6, 6-1, 6-1.