Ration dealers commission hike comes into effect

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:14 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Commission of the ration dealers has been hiked from Rs 700 to Rs 1400 per ton with immediate effect. The Minister for Civil supplies, G Kalamalakar handed over the government order enhancing the hike to the dealers JAC leaders at his residence on Saturday. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made an assurance to the dealers to this effect last month.

The commission hike will benefit some 17000 families of the ration card dealers in the state by Rs 303 crores of which Rs 245 crore would be borne by the State Government.

The Minister, while assuring all support to the dealers from the government, wanted them to reach out to the beneficiaries of the public distribution system without putting them to any inconvenience. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s priority is welfare of the poor.

The state is spending Rs 3000 crores on the public distribution system. The dealers commission was hiked in two spells after the state formation – Rs 200 to Rs 900 per ton and again to Rs 1400. The State government was giving 6 kg of rice to each of the 91 lakh beneficiaries.

The Minister said that government has already considered the demand for grant of dealership on the lines of the compassionate appointments to the heirs of 100 dealers who died while serving during the pandemic.

The government has also assured implementation of Rs 5 lakh insurance for ration dealers on the lines of Rythu Bima.

The insurance will bring every dealer under Arogyasri.

Establishment of weighbridges for accurate weighing at MLS points and renewal of dealership for every 5 years was among other demands considered by the Government.