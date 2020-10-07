Realme 7i with Snapdragon 662 SoC, quad rear camera launched in India

It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

By | Published: 10:40 pm 10:20 pm

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Relame on Wednesday launched its new smartphone ‘Realme 7i with’ a quad rear camera setup, a high refresh rate screen, and an octa-core processor.

Realme 7i will be available in 4GB+64GB at Rs 11,999, and 4GB+128GB priced at Rs 12,999: up for on sale on October 16 on realme.com, Flipkart and offline stores.

“The Realme 7 series re-established our strong footing in the mid-range segment and the launch of Realme 7i, with best in segment quad-camera and display, and Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed edition will enthuse fans further,” Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and Chief Executive Officer, Realme India and Europe, said in a statement.

It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAMA and has up to 128GB of onboard UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card.

The smartphone packs a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8MP sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2MP monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

At the front, you get a 16MP selfie shooter with an f/2.1 lens housed inside a hole-punch cut out.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

In addition, the company also launched Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed edition, priced at Rs 19,999 for 6GB +128GB and Rs 21,999 for 8GB +128GB features an eco-friendly vegan micro grain leather, with the iconic Realme logo molded separately.