Regonda cops perform CPR, save man from cardiac arrest

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:19 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Bhupalpally: Police personnel of the Regonda police station saved a man by performing a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) near the police station on Wednesday night.

The man, Vamshi, who was working in a chicken centre near the PS, suffered a heart attack and collapsed suddenly. Constable Kiran and others immediately performed CPR on him and shifted him to a hospital in Parkal.

With the CPR, Vamshi regained consciousness and began to breathe after about 15 minutes. Sub-Inspector S Srikanth Reddy shifted him in his police vehicle to a hospital in Parkal while the other police have ensured free movement of the vehicle by regulating the traffic.