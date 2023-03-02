Regonda cops perform CPR, save man from cardiac arrest

The man, Vamshi, who was working in a chicken centre near the PS, suffered a heart attack and collapsed suddenly.
Bhupalpally: Police personnel of the Regonda police station saved a man by performing a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) near the police station on Wednesday night.
Another police constable of @TelanganaCOPs , was turns Life saver, constable Kiran of #Regonda ps in Jayashankar #Bhupalpalli dist, saved a life by performing Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (#CPR) on unconscious man Vamshi and shifted him to hospital.#Telangana #heartattack2023 pic.twitter.com/CxTZN5Zbyy
— Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) March 2, 2023
The man, Vamshi, who was working in a chicken centre near the PS, suffered a heart attack and collapsed suddenly. Constable Kiran and others immediately performed CPR on him and shifted him to a hospital in Parkal.
With the CPR, Vamshi regained consciousness and began to breathe after about 15 minutes. Sub-Inspector S Srikanth Reddy shifted him in his police vehicle to a hospital in Parkal while the other police have ensured free movement of the vehicle by regulating the traffic.