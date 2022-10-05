Renowned artist Laxman Aelay supports launch of BRS

By Shweta Watson Published: Published Date - 04:42 PM, Wed - 5 October 22

Hyderabad: Well-known artist Laxman Aelay, known for creating the new Telangana Logo that contains iconic imagery of the country as well as the state of Telangana, feels that CM KCR launching a national party is the best way to question BJP.

“This is very necessary because there is no one to question the ruling party and PM Narendra Modi right now. I was abroad recently and my Indian friends there told me that apart from KCR there’s absolutely nobody who is questioning Modi strongly. We needed an alternative and BRS seems to be a good sign. There’s no freedom and liberalism, and there’s been a rise in the Hindutva ideology in the country lately,” shared the renowned artist.

He added, “The TRS government has done a lot in uplifting the literary community, and we are hoping they will do the same with the art and cultural community.”