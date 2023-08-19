Restaurants in Hyderabad celebrate National Potato Day

This day honours the unsung heroes of everyone’s plate and highlights the importance of potatoes in various cultures and cuisines around the world

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 03:35 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad eateries dived into a world of starchy splendour, as they celebrated National Potato Day, on Saturday. This day honours the unsung heroes of everyone’s plate and highlights the importance of potatoes in various cultures and cuisines around the world.

The day pays homage to the spud in all forms, from crispy fries to mashed potatoes, showcasing its ability to transcend cultural boundaries and tantalizing taste buds across the globe.

Potato Day is a tribute to the remarkable history, taste, and versatility of the potato. This unassuming vegetable, with its origins dating back to the Andes mountains of South America, has captured the hearts and palates of people worldwide.

Platform 65, a toy-train-themed restaurant is one of the restaurants in the city that celebrated Potato Day with a feast of flavours and nutrition.

“Potatoes are a canvas for culinary artistry. Their texture and mild flavour allow us to explore an array of cooking techniques and seasoning profiles. From crispy French fries to creamy potato soups, there’s a potato dish for every mood and occasion,” said Chef VH Suresh, Corporate Executive Chef at Platform 65.

Potatoes are not only delectable but also pack a nutritional punch. These versatile tubers are an excellent source of complex carbohydrates, dietary fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals.