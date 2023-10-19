Revanth Reddy vows to address Singareni Employee Issues

Speaking to Singareni workers, he pointed the finger at the state's ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for their issues.

By IANS Updated On - 01:18 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Bhupalapally: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday promised that if voted to power in next month’s Assembly polls, the party will resolve all the problems of employees of the state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

Addressing Singareni workers here, he blamed the state’s ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for their problems.

He alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has forgotten the sacrifices made by Singareni employees for the formation of Telangana state.

Revanth Reddy said the BRS had agreed for the privatisation of Singareni mines by the Centre.

“The BRS supported the mines bill in Parliament,” he said, while slamming the state government for continuing one officer as the chairman and Managing Director for a long time.

He also questioned the delay in conducting the elections of Singareni employees’ union and promised that the elections will be conducted once the Congress comes to power in Telangana.

He recalled that Singareni employees actively participated in the Telangana movement.

“You had kept aside everything to participate in the movement. If you had not taken part in the mass strike, Telangana state would not have become a reality,” he said.

The Congress leader said BRS failed to solve the problems of Singareni employees despite being in power and claiming to be on the side of employees.

Revanth Reddy appealed to Singareni employees to support Congress candidate Gandra Satyanarayana from Bhupalapally constituency.

The TPCC chief was in Bhupalpally as part of Vijayabheri Yatra in which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is participating.