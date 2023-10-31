Cops probe Raju’s calls; Prabhakar Reddy stable; Dubbak sees peaceful bandh

BRS leaders are staging a protest in Dubbaka Constituency in Siddipet district on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Even as Medak MP and BRS Dubbak candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, who is under treatment after being stabbed during his campaign on Monday, was recuperating and reported to be stable, the Siddipet police are probing the connections of his assailant, Ghatani Raju.

Siddipet Police Commissioner N Swetha said a special team led by Thoguta Inspector Kamalakar as the investigation officer was constituted to carry out a detailed inquiry. The police, who were probing the motive behind the attack, were also examining the call data records of Raju to find out with whom he was in contact before the attack. Raju meanwhile was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad for further treatment.

On the other hand, Yashoda Hospital authorities said Prabhakar Reddy would continue in critical care for the next 24 to 48 hours. According to a medical bulletin issued by the hospital, Reddy was moved to the Surgical Critical Care Unit where he is being monitored by a multidisciplinary team comprising Surgical Gastroenterologists, Intensivists and others. “He is on broad spectrum antibiotics, IV fluids, pain medications and other supportive measures. The patient is conscious, verbalising and recuperating from the major surgery. He still needs to be in the critical care unit for the next 24-48 hours after which he will be shifted to a room,” the bulletin said.

“The patient will also be on nil – by – mouth as per he surgical team’s advice except for sips of water till tomorrow when reassessment will be done and gradual introduction of liquid to oral diet will be made. He is hemodynamically stable with normal labs and no fever as on date, without any significant pain, other than at surgical site,” it added.

Bandh observed in Dubbak

Meanwhile, a bandh called for by the BRS in protest against the attack on the MP in Dubbak constituency passed off peacefully with the people voluntarily observing the bandh. Shops and business establishments remained closed in all the mandal headquarters, towns and villages. BRS cadre took out rallies wearing black ribbons across the constituency and also set effigies of Ghatani Raju and Congress leaders on fire.

Special prayers were also offered in all temples, churches and mosques for the speedy recovery of Prabhakar Reddy.