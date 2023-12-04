RGIA among carbon neutral airports: VK Singh informs Rajya Sabha

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation General VK Singh on Monday informed the Rajya Sabha that Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru airports have achieved Level 4 and higher Airports International Council (ACI) Accreditation and have become Carbon neutral.

Replying to a question raised by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) member KR Suresh Reddy, Singh said 66 Indian Airports were operating on 100 percent Green Energy. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has taken initiatives for working towards carbon neutrality and achieving net zero carbon emission at airports in the country by way of standardising the Carbon Accounting and Reporting framework of Indian Airports, he said.

Airport operators with scheduled operations have been advised to map the carbon emission at their respective airports and to work towards carbon neutrality and net zero emission in a phased manner, he said, adding that his ministry had advised developers of the upcoming Greenfield Airports and the respective State Governments to work towards achieving Carbon Neutrality & Net Zero which inter-alia includes use of green energy.