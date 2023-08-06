Telangana: Orientation programme ends in RGUKT-Basar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:24 PM, Sun - 6 August 23

Nirmal: A five-day orientation programme meant for students of the six-year integrated engineering course of 2023-24 academic year, concluded on the premises of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar on Saturday. RGUKT director Prof S Satheesh Kumar was the chief guest.

Satheesh said students were empowered in various branches and departments of engineering and prospects, besides communication skills, social etiquettes, personality development, social intelligence, behavior and other aspects with the help of experts.

Dr Usha Yanamandra, Chief Executive Officer of VChic Image Consultancy and Prasanna Meher Nor of IBM, Hyderabad shared tips with the students.