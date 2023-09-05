Rich medal haul for swimmer Ashwath at FinSwimming Championship

Ashwath Ayyalasomayajula

Hyderabad: Swimmer Ashwath Ayyalasomayajula of Gachibowli Stadium, Sports Authority of Telangana clinched three golds, two silvers and an individual championship trophy at the 3rd FinSwimming Championship at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune on Tuesday.

The 11-year-old swimmer competed in the Junior E (11 years and below) category and secured top honours in the 200m bifin, 50m surface monofin and 50m APNEA Monofin clocking 2:20:01s, 27:48 s and 24:90s respectively.

He also grabbed silver in 50m Bifin with a timing of 29:41s. Meanwhile, Telangana team consisting of Ashwath, Kashish Srivatsava Rao Adduri, Aneesh Reddi Sinka and Yadidya Rithwick Kasula finished second in the 4×100m Bifin Relay clocking a timing of 4:33:81s.

