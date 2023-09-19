RJPS batch of 1983-84 celebrate reunion in Goa

It was a trip down memory lane for the batch of 1983-84 of Raja Jitender Public School (RJPS) as they landed in sunny Goa for the annual reunion from September 14-16

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:44 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Hyderabad: It was a trip down memory lane for the batch of 1983-84 of Raja Jitender Public School (RJPS) as they landed in sunny Goa for the annual reunion from September 14-16.

What made it special was that the buddies were meeting for the 10th straight year, unlike earlier when the meetings were irregular. A total of 16 friends living in India and abroad including a couple from Canada and Dubai flew into Goa for some fun, frolic, and of course ‘feni’.

Prominent among those who attended the bash were Dr U Srinivas from Apollo Hospitals, Venu from HAL Bengaluru, Shekhar, Dean, Mata Amritanandamayi University in Mysuru, Misbah from Dubai, city-based businessman Azmath, cricketer and cyclist R Murali, and Bansi Narayan Singh, a cricketer of repute in his heydays who was also the school captain and the man behind networking all the batchmates.

To add some novelty, the group decided to colour code their attire in blue and white even as the day was spent frolicking on the beach while the quiet evenings reminisced about the fun days in school. As the three-day party came to an end like all good things must, the group bid adieu carrying a bouquet of memories and promising one another to meet up next year.

Also Read Hyderabad’s Ganesh pandals shine bright this festive season