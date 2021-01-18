Road safety everyone’s responsibility: Sangareddy SP

Superintendent of Police S Chandrashekar Reddy said they would work in tandem with the departments concerned during the road safety weeks to make the travel safe for users.

Addressing the National Road Safety Week-2021 at the District Collectorate on Monday, Reddy said they would work in tandem with the departments concerned during the road safety weeks to make the travel safe for users.

Suggesting the road users to come out of the illusion that they would never become a victim of an accident, Reddy said wearing helmet and seat belt besides obeying all the traffic rules would keep them safe.

The top cop said cell phone and drunk driving, and speeding were among the prime reasons for the road accidents. He said they were making all the efforts along with Transport, R&B, Panchayat Raj and other departments to contain the accidents. He flagged off a bike rally and unveiled road safety posters.

Additional Collector J Veera Reddy said every minute one accident was being reported in the country. Underlining the creation of a committee with officials of the departments concerned as members to identify the accident spots across the district, the Additional Collector said continuous efforts towards this would save lives.

Deputy Commissioner of Transport Shivalingaiah said they would conduct various programmes to sensitise people on road safety for the next month as part of the road safety weeks.