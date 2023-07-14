| Roses Are Red But Violets Are Not Blue During This Monsoon

Hyderabad: The rainy season is an optimal time for various plant-related activities such as plant growth, repotting, replacement, pruning, and shifting. While abundant rainfall nourishes most plants, some may require additional care during this season.

Excessive watering remains a significant threat to plants, as poor drainage in pots, beds, or grass can lead to root damage and plant death.

When it comes to roses, known for their regal beauty, they demand a special treatment.

Unobstructed sunlight and extra care are necessary for their robust blooming. Roses thrive in sunny conditions but detest being waterlogged. Inadequate drainage can result in numerous problems, hampering the plant’s health and potentially causing its demise.

Some important tips to help the rose plant grow in this weather:

1. During the rainy season, it is essential to regularly weed the beds or pots to maintain the health of your plants. If weeds or wild grasses are allowed to overgrow, they can attract insects and prevent the roots from drying out. It is crucial to completely clear the area of weeds, ensuring proper soil aeration.

2. To promote healthy growth, prune any dead, rotten, or dried branches at a 45-degree angle. This angle helps prevent water from accumulating on the cut surface. After pruning, apply a fungicide paste to the cut points to protect against rot and prevent the spread of disease to other branches. It’s important to sterilize the pruning tool properly before removing any dead ends to avoid introducing further damage.

3. It is important to remove spent buds individually to allow the plant’s nutrients to be utilized by new branches and sprouts. During the monsoon season, insects and pests are highly active and can invade the garden. To control them, regularly spray a neem oil solution.This should be repeated on a weekly basis. If any pests are visible, manually remove them.

4. To prevent fungal infections, particularly in rose bushes which are prone to such issues during the monsoon, it is recommended to spray a reliable fungicide once a week. However, it is crucial to spray the fungicide two days after applying the pesticide spray. Excessive use of medications can potentially harm the plant, so it’s important to maintain a balanced approach.