RTC bus runs over two women in Karimnagar

Both Kadamanchi Rajavva (37) and Pastham Lachavva (40) died on the spot after the bus, on its way to Karimnagar from Warangal, hit them. The two women, agricultural labourers, were on their way to work.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:59 AM, Wed - 30 November 22

Representational Image

Karimnagar: Two women were run over by a TSRTC bus near Rajivnagar colony of Manakondur mandal headquarters on Wednesday morning.

Both Kadamanchi Rajavva (37) and Pastham Lachavva (40) died on the spot after the bus, on its way to Karimnagar from Warangal, hit them. The two women, agricultural labourers, were on their way to work.

Police shifted the bodies to the Karimnagar district headquarters hospital for postmortem.

While Rajavva is survived by a son and daughter, Lachavva is survived by two daughters and a son.