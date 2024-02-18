Rythu Vedikas to become video conference centres

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 18 February 2024, 06:17 PM

Karimnagar: In order to educate farmers about techniques in cultivation, the State government has decided to develop Rythu Vedikas into video conference centres. The government, which initially had decided to develop a Rythu Vedika as a video conference centre from each district, has now decided to develop a Vedika in each agriculture division.

In the first phase, four Rythu Vedikas – Thimmapur of Karimnagar, Mallial of Jagtial, Sircilla of Rajanna-Sircilla and Gundaram of Peddapalli district – were selected to implement the programme on a pilot basis. A large television set, sound system, WiFi facility and other equipment were already set up in the Vedikas by spending about Rs.4.5 lakh.

Though the government had planned to start a video conference with farmers on the occasion of Sankranti, it was postponed due to various reasons. The date was fixed for February 8 and 9. However, this was also postponed, an agriculture department official said.

Agriculture scientists, university professors, Agriculture Minister and other higher officials from Hyderabad can interact with farmers through the video conferencing system. The Chief Minister could also interact with the farmers. Scientists and professors would educate farmers about farm techniques, crops to be sowed in a particular season and on overcoming losses.

To facilitate farmers to discuss farm problems and solve them and discuss government subsidies and other subjects, the previous BRS government had constructed Rythu Vedikas across the State and appointed an agriculture extension officer for every 5,000 hectares. To provide more facilities to farmers, the present government has decided to develop the Vedikas as video conference centres.

Speaking to Telangana Today, District Agriculture Officer N Priyadarshini said the government had decided to develop a Rythu Vedika from an agriculture division as a video conference centre. While the works at Thimmapur were completed, video conference centres were yet to be set up in Kothapalli of Karimnagar, Huzurabad and Gangadhara of Choppadandi mandals. Though they made arrangements for the inauguration of the Thimmapur centre, it was postponed due to various reasons.