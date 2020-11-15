Hyderabad: Traffic diversions in view of Sadar Utsav Mela

Vehicular traffic will not be allowed from Kachiguda X Roads towards YMCA, and diverted towards Tourist Hotel

By | Published: 6:46 pm

Hyderabad: In view of the Sadar Utsav Mela at YMCA, Narayanaguda from 7 pm on Monday to 3 am on Tuesday, the movement of vehicular traffic will be subjected to diversion here.

Accordingly, vehicular traffic will not be allowed from Kachiguda X Roads towards YMCA, and diverted towards Tourist Hotel. Traffic will not be allowed from Vittalwadi X Roads towards YMCA, and diverted towards Ramkoti X Roads.

Vehicles will be diverted towards Ramkoti X Roads at Saboo Shop point and also not allowed from Reddy College (St. No. 8) and instead diverted towards Barkatpura. Similarly, traffic will not be allowed from Old Barkatpura Post Office towards YMCA, Narayanaguda and from the Old Excise Office lane towards YMCA, Narayanaguda.

Traffic will also not be allowed from Barkatpura Chaman towards YMCA, and diverted towards Barkatpura X Roads or towards Tourist Hotel. No vehicular movement will be allowed from Brilliant Grammar School towards Reddy College and diverted towards Narayanaguda X Roads.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .