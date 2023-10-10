Sai Karteek pair enters quarterfinals at World Tour Tennis 15K ITF Futures

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:01 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and his partner Manish Sureshkumar reached quarterfinals in the men’s doubles category of the World Tour Tennis 15K ITF Futures held at Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

In the pre-quarterfinals clash, the newly-crowned champions from Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship, were up against Mattias Southcombe of Great Britain and Jack Karlsson Wistrand of Sweden. The Indian duo continued their fine form to beat Mattias and Jack in straight sets 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 to enter the last eight stage of the competition.