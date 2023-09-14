Thursday, Sep 14, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:07 PM, Thu - 14 September 23
Sai Karteek pair enters semis at World Tour Tennis 25k ITF Futures

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and his partner Siddhanth Bhantia from India cruised into the semifinals in the men’s doubles category at the World Tour Tennis 25k ITF Futures, being held at Kigali, Rwanda, on Thursday.

The Indian pair defeated Asaba Abraham of Ghana and Iradukunda Guy Orly from Burundi 6-1, 6-1 to avenge their loss last week. However, Sai Karteek’s run in the singles came to an end in the pre-quarter when he lost to second seed Damien Wenger of Switzerland 1-6, 3-6.

