Salar Jung Museum to remain closed on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 April 2024, 06:11 PM

Hyderabad: The iconic Salar Jung Museum in the city will be closed for the public on Tuesday. This decision was announced in a press release issued by the Museum authorities.

The closure is in observance of Ugadi. Visitors and art enthusiasts were advised to plan their visits accordingly, taking into consideration the closure on Tuesday.

The Salar Jung Museum, housing a vast collection of art, antiques, and manuscripts, remains a key attraction for tourists and locals alike.