Samantha opens up about her condition after Myositis diagnosis

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:53 PM, Tue - 8 November 22

Samantha opens up about her condition after Myositis diagnosis In an interview during the promotions of her upcoming flick ‘Yashoda’, the actor opened up about her condition.

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently broke silence on her health and revealed she has been diagnosed with autoimmune condition Myositis, said that she is not dying anytime soon as a few reports claim.

In an interview during the promotions of her upcoming flick ‘Yashoda’, she opened up about her condition.

“As I said earlier, there are some good days and there are some bad days. On some days, getting up from bed and even putting a step forward is difficult. And on some days, I want to fight. Slowly, the days I want to fight are becoming more. It’s been three months now. I want to clarify that I am not dying anytime soon. I saw many articles that I have a life-threatening condition. No, I don’t. It’s an autoimmune condition. It’s draining and tiring. I’ve always been a fighter and I will fight,” she shared.

When asked how she handled the recovery phase, Samantha said, “I wish I wanted to say that I used the time productively. It was dark times and very difficult. With high-dose medications and never-ending trips to doctors, my day was occupied. It’s okay if you cannot use every day productively. It’s okay to fail sometimes. It’s okay to not be your best all the time. You can be vulnerable and sick.”

Written and directed by filmmaker duo Harish Narayan and Hari Shankar, ‘Yashoda’ follows the story of a young woman, who seemingly falls into the trap of a surrogate racket. The trailer showed the actor as a fragile and helpless girl, but when push comes to shove, she can mount a devastating revolt.