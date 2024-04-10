Sangareddy: 60 sheep killed in street dog attack

The shepherds of different villages in the mandal were camping at Bellapur during the night with their herds.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 April 2024, 07:58 PM

60 lambs died in a stray attack at Bellapur village in Manoor mandal of Sangareddy district on Tuesday late night.

Sheep Breeding Cooperative Society State chairman Bapu Malshetty visited the place and assured to take the incident to the notice of the government to get compensation for them.