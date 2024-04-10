Sangareddy: 60 sheep killed in street dog attack

The shepherds of different villages in the mandal were camping at Bellapur during the night with their herds.
Sangareddy: Sixty sheep belonging to seven shepherds were killed in a street dog attack at Bellapur village in Manoor mandal on late on Tuesday night.
Sheep Breeding Cooperative Society State chairman Bapu Malshetty visited the place and assured to take the incident to the notice of the government to get compensation for them.