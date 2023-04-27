Street dog goes on attacking spree, bites 29 people in Hanamkonda

A street dog triggered panic among the residents of Reddy Colony, Yadava Nagar, Krishna Colony and Gauthi Nagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Representational Image

Hanamkonda: A street dog triggered panic among the residents of Reddy Colony, Yadava Nagar, Krishna Colony and Gauthi Nagar here on Thursday after it allegedly went on a attacking spree, biting 29 people.

MGM Hospital Superintendent Dr V Chandrashekhar said a total of 29 injured people including three children had come to the hospital. “22 cases have been treated. Of which, three children were admitted to the emergency service ward, and a 60-year-old woman at the hospital for treatment,” he said.

They were provided with treatment for the injuries besides being administered anti-rabies vaccine at the hospital.

However, it is not yet clear whether it was the same dog that bit all the 29 people or there were more dogs, officials said.