Thursday, Apr 27, 2023
Home | Telangana | Street Dog Goes On Attacking Spree Bites 29 People In Hanamkonda

Street dog goes on attacking spree, bites 29 people in Hanamkonda

A street dog triggered panic among the residents of Reddy Colony, Yadava Nagar, Krishna Colony and Gauthi Nagar

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:40 PM, Thu - 27 April 23
Street dog goes on attacking spree, bites 29 people in Hanamkonda
Representational Image

Hanamkonda: A street dog triggered panic among the residents of Reddy Colony, Yadava Nagar, Krishna Colony and Gauthi Nagar here on Thursday after it allegedly went on a attacking spree, biting 29 people.

MGM Hospital Superintendent Dr V Chandrashekhar said a total of 29 injured people including three children had come to the hospital. “22 cases have been treated. Of which, three children were admitted to the emergency service ward, and a 60-year-old woman at the hospital for treatment,” he said.

They were provided with treatment for the injuries besides being administered anti-rabies vaccine at the hospital.

However, it is not yet clear whether it was the same dog that bit all the 29 people or there were more dogs, officials said.

 

Related News

Latest News