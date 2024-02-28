Suryapet: Shepherd incurs loss of Rs 15 lakh as 100 sheep killed in dog attack

A shepherd Dayam Ravinder had kept his sheep in a pen near his agricultural field late evening on Tuesday and went home in the village

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 February 2024, 10:23 PM

Representational Image

Suryapet: About 100 sheep were killed after a pack of street dogs attacked a flock of sheep at Thurpugudem of Thungathurthy mandal in the district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

A shepherd Dayam Ravinder had kept his sheep in a pen near his agricultural field late evening on Tuesday and went home in the village. He found all his sheep dead when he returned in the early hours of Wednesday.

Also Read Kerala child rights body moves SC for directions to curb dog attack cases

The shepherd said he had incurred a loss of Rs.15 lakh due to the incident.