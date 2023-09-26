Sangareddy: Man steals ganja from court premises, arrested

26 September 23

Sangareddy: A man, who allegedly stole 30 kg of ganja from the premises of the Sangareddy Court was arrested on on Tuesday.

According to the police, Sheik Mahabub (50), a resident of Sangareddy town, used to give bail or surety bonds to the accused in different cases taking some money from them. Some advocates used to facilitate a deal between Mahabub and the accused. However, one of the accused, for whom Mahabub had given surety, failed to pay a fine of Rs.30,000 in the court, following which the court directed Mahaboob to pay the amount. Since he had no money, Mahaboob hatched a plan to steal ganja kept near the Additional District Judge Court on the court premises on September 19 and to sell it to make the money.

As a case on ganja smuggling was due for trial in the court in the next couple of days, the police had kept the ganja near the judge’s chamber. Mahabub opened the doors by removing the screws and stole the contraband. The Sangareddy Town Police, who examined CCTV footage and identified Mahabub, nabbed him.

The stolen ganja was recovered from him.

