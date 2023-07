Sangareddy: Two youngsters die in road accident

The victims were proceeding on a two-wheeler when a speeding car knocked them down.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:59 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

Sangareddy: Two youngsters died in a road accident at Malkapur village in Hathnoora Mandal on Monday morning. The victims were Ramulu and Srisailam of Nawabpet village.

The victims were proceeding on a two-wheeler when a speeding car knocked them down.

The death was instant for them as they sustained multiple injuries. The bodies were taken to Government Hospital Sangareddy for postmortem. A case was registered.