Saptarshi in joint lead in 1st Marvel All India Open Fide Rated Chess Tournament

Besides Saptarshi, Md Imran, Kartavya Anadkat, Joel Paul Ganta, Bharatkumar Reddy, P Praveen Prasad, and others with also three points lead the chart in the day two of the chess championship.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Sun - 24 December 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Saptarshi Roy Chowdhury is in joint lead with others after securing three points from as many rounds in the 1st Marvel All India Open Fide Rated Chess Tournament held at Sundarayya Function Hall, Pragatinagar on Sunday.

Alongside Saptarshi, Md Imran, Kartavya Anadkat, Joel Paul Ganta, Bharatkumar Reddy, P Praveen Prasad, Mahindrakar Anagani Sasank, Naitik Mehta and J Ramakrishna with also three points lead the chart in the day two of the chess championship.

Also Read Shadhudartshaan wins Brilliant Trophy Open Online Chess tournament

Results: Round 3: GM Saptarshi Roy Choudhury (3) bt Tanmay Behra (2), Sananda R (2) lost to Md Imran (3), Kartavya Anadkat (3) bt Y Rohit (2), Bharatkumar Reddy (3) bt Sreetej (2), Ishaan Bhansali (2) lost to P Praveen Prasad.