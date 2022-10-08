Sarpanch suspended for kicking a differently-abled worker in Mahabubnagar

Mahabubnagar: District Collector S Venkat Rao has suspended Hanwada mandal Puluponipally Sarpanch Kosgi Srinivasulu for kicking a differently-abled NREGS worker Krishnaiah. The district administration has also appointed Mahabubnagar RDO Anil Kumar to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

The video of the Sarpanch Srinivasulu kicking Krishnaiah went viral on social media. Taking up the case suo moto, the District Collector immediately suspended the sarpanch, till further inquiry.

Following the incident, the district police have also registered three cases of cognisable offence against the Sarpanch. In the video, the victim is seen objecting to the language used by Srinivasulu, who in turn is seen kicking the victim.